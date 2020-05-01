Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Green

Notice Condolences

Michael Green Notice
Green Michael Passed peacefully away on 25th April 2020, aged 85 years, in the loving care of Poppy Lodge, Galanos House.
He was the devoted and much
loved husband of Jenny for 63 years. Adored Dad of Fiona, Andy, Alie and Rachel. Amazing Bamps to Natalie, Matthew, James, Joe, Alice, Eleanor, George, Charlie & Frankie. Loving Great Bamps to Mollie & Rosie.
Mike spent his life helping others
and will be much missed.
Private Cremation to be arranged
at Oakley Wood followed by a
memorial service at a later date.
Donations, if desired, to
Galanos House, Southam.
R.I.P Mike till we meet again.
You are now safe in the arms of Jesus .
Published in Leamington Courier on May 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -