|
|
|
Green Michael Passed peacefully away on 25th April 2020, aged 85 years, in the loving care of Poppy Lodge, Galanos House.
He was the devoted and much
loved husband of Jenny for 63 years. Adored Dad of Fiona, Andy, Alie and Rachel. Amazing Bamps to Natalie, Matthew, James, Joe, Alice, Eleanor, George, Charlie & Frankie. Loving Great Bamps to Mollie & Rosie.
Mike spent his life helping others
and will be much missed.
Private Cremation to be arranged
at Oakley Wood followed by a
memorial service at a later date.
Donations, if desired, to
Galanos House, Southam.
R.I.P Mike till we meet again.
You are now safe in the arms of Jesus .
Published in Leamington Courier on May 1, 2020