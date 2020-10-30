Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Pearson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Pearson

Notice Condolences

Michael Pearson Notice
PEARSON Michael
'Mitch' Passed away peacefully on the 19th October 2020,
aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret, much loved dad to Nigel and beloved grandad to Emily and George
Mitch will be sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on Friday
6th November 2020 at 3pm.
Flowers are welcome or donations,
if desired, can be made directly
to 'Myton Hospice' or via
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -