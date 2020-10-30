|
PEARSON Michael
'Mitch' Passed away peacefully on the 19th October 2020,
aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret, much loved dad to Nigel and beloved grandad to Emily and George
Mitch will be sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on Friday
6th November 2020 at 3pm.
Flowers are welcome or donations,
if desired, can be made directly
to 'Myton Hospice' or via
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 30, 2020