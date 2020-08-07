|
SPRAGGETT Michael Anthony 'Mick' Passed away at
Warwick Hospital on
24th July 2020, aged 86 years.
A devoted Husband to Amy for 61 years. A wonderful Dad to Lynda and the late Tony, Father in law to Martyn and lovely Grandfather to Leanne & Tom.
A loving and kind man, a gentleman. Will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Due to current restrictions a
family funeral will be held on
Friday 14th August at 2.30pm.
Mourners are welcome to line the route from George Street to
St Michaels Church, Stockton and
then join us in the cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations if you so wish to
The British Heart Foundation c/o
W. Goodwin & Son, 38 Coventry
Street, Southam, CV47 0EP
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 7, 2020