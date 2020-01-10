|
HOGAN Michaela Mary Passed away peacefully on the 21st December 2019, aged 53.
Beloved Daughter to Chris and Marie, Sister to Jackie, Sister in Law to Sean, Auntie to Samantha, Sean and Florrie, Great Auntie to Carter, Sabella, Ava, Elsie and Jemina.
Much loved by all her family and friends and will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 16th January at 1.30pm
at St Josephs RC Church, Whitnash,
followed by burial at
Leamington Cemetery.
Flowers c/o
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Donations if desired to
'MS Society' via www.
heartofenglandfuneralcare.co.uk
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 10, 2020