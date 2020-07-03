Home

Mike Rigby Notice
RIGBY Mike Of Lighthorne,
passed away on 15th June 2020
peacefully at his home, aged 66 years.
He will be sadly missed
by his loving wife Jane,
his family and so many
friends and neighbours.
A private cremation,
attended by Mike's closest family members, will take place
on Friday 3rd July.
Those who knew Mike are
welcome to pay their respects,
following social distancing guidelines, as the funeral procession departs from his home and travels through the
village at approximately 2.30p.m.
When restrictions allow,
a service of thanksgiving
will take place at Lighthorne Church.
Enquiries may be made c/o
R. Locke & Son, 01789 840 744
www.rlockeandson.co.uk
Published in Leamington Courier on July 3, 2020
