|
|
|
TANDY Mildred Joan
(formerly THORLEY;
née WEBB)
Sadly passed away on Monday
9th November, 2020, aged 89 years.
Much loved Mum to Carol
and Son-in-Law Bob.
Cherished Grandma to Michael and Rachel and adored Great Grandma
to Polly and Lily.
Joan will be very much missed by
all her family and many friends.
The funeral will take on
Monday 23rd November, 2020 at 3.00p.m. at Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel. Bright colours to be worn in memory of Joan's love of colour.
Donations, if desired, in Joan's memory directly to British Heart Foundation.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 20, 2020