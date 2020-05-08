|
|
|
Finnesey Mo
(Maureen Ann) Sadly passed away
peacefully in her sleep on
19th April 2020, aged 81 years.
Much loved and missed mother of Jo and Chris, mother in law to Mark and Sarah and beloved Nanny to Dilek,
Luke and Rachel.
Founder of Leamington Art in the Park.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private cremation will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium on
Monday 18th April 2020 at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only.
A celebration of Mo's life will be held at a later date with all welcome.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 8, 2020