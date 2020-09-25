|
|
|
Stevens Mollie Eileen Passed away peacefully in
Priors House Care Home on
13th September 2020, aged 92 years.
Much loved mother of David and Linda and mother-in-law of Rachael and Tony, devoted grandmother of Helen, Michael, Will and Jack and
great-grandmother of Rory.
Mollie added colour and happiness
to the lives of all who knew her
and will be sadly missed.
Due to the current restrictions, there will be a private cremation service.
Donations in memory of Mollie
may be made payable to
"Cancer Research UK", and sent
c/o John Taylor Funeralcare,
1-3 Russell Terrace,
Leamington Spa, CV31 1EZ.
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 25, 2020