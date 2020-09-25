Home

John Taylor Funeral Service
1-3 Russell Terrace
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV31 1EZ
01926 426052
Mollie Stevens

Mollie Stevens Notice
Stevens Mollie Eileen Passed away peacefully in
Priors House Care Home on
13th September 2020, aged 92 years.

Much loved mother of David and Linda and mother-in-law of Rachael and Tony, devoted grandmother of Helen, Michael, Will and Jack and
great-grandmother of Rory.

Mollie added colour and happiness
to the lives of all who knew her
and will be sadly missed.

Due to the current restrictions, there will be a private cremation service.

Donations in memory of Mollie
may be made payable to
"Cancer Research UK", and sent
c/o John Taylor Funeralcare,
1-3 Russell Terrace,
Leamington Spa, CV31 1EZ.
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 25, 2020
