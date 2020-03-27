Home

Ibbett Monica Sadly passed away
at home aged 86 on the
3rd March 2020.
Much loved Mum of Ray, Anthony, Richard, Helen and John.
Beloved Grandmother and
Great Grandmother.
Due to current climate with
Corona Virus, a burial attended by direct family only will take place on April 1st, with a Memorial Service and wake for wider family, friends, neighbours, to take place at a later date, to be arranged.
Donations for Myton Hospice
to be collected at the Memorial service, announcement to follow hopefully
later this year.

In our hearts and memories.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 27, 2020
