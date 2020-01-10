|
|
|
BOUSIE Nessie Passed away on 3rd January 2020 aged 98.
Beloved mother of Robert and Lizbeth. Mother-in-law of Sandra and
John. Grandmother,
great grandmother and
great great grandmother.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 27th January 2020 at 12.30pm
at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel. Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for Motor Neurone Disease and Help for Heroes,
c/o W Goodwin & Sons,
38 Coventry Street, Southam,
CV47 0EP.
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 10, 2020