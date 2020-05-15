Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Moore

Notice Condolences

Nicholas Moore Notice
Moore Nicholas
(Nick) It is with great sadness that the family of Nicholas Moore announce his passing after a
tragic accident, on April 25th 2020
at the age of 57.

Nick was a lifelong Farmer in Warwickshire and was a loving devoted son, brother, husband,
father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife Mary-Anne, sons Jason, Adam and Lewis and several grandchildren.

There will be a Private Cremation.
No flowers by request, but donations,
if desired can be made to the
Air Ambulance Service.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -