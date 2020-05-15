|
Moore Nicholas
(Nick) It is with great sadness that the family of Nicholas Moore announce his passing after a
tragic accident, on April 25th 2020
at the age of 57.
Nick was a lifelong Farmer in Warwickshire and was a loving devoted son, brother, husband,
father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife Mary-Anne, sons Jason, Adam and Lewis and several grandchildren.
There will be a Private Cremation.
No flowers by request, but donations,
if desired can be made to the
Air Ambulance Service.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 15, 2020