|
|
|
FRANKS Nicki Wife of late Alan,
Arthur Franks, passed away peacefully in her sleep on
6 April 2020, aged 97
at her home 16 Station Road, Hatton.
Mother to Delia & Brian,
Nanny to her grandchildren,
Sarah & Christopher
and very dear and much loved
Great Nanny to Finley, Freddie, Florence, Cacia & Cara.
Interment at Warwick Cemetery on Wednesday 29 April 2020 at
1230. Donations Myton Hospice
to be sent to
W Goodwins Funeral Directors,
38 Coventry Street, Southam.
Published in Leamington Courier on Apr. 24, 2020