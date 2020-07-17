|
|
|
Everett Norma Vera
(nee Rawling) Passed away at home on
12th July 2020, aged 81 years,
with her family at her side.
Dearly beloved wife of 63 years to Derek, mother to Jacqueline (deceased), Beverley and Kevin,
grandmother to Molly, Marc, Linzi, Robert, Danny, Katrina and Joe, sister to Lloyd ( deceased) and Corinne.
She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Due to the current restrictions attendance at the funeral
will be by invitation.
Flowers can be sent c/o
John Taylor Funeral Care,
1-3 Russell Terrace,
Leamington Spa, CV31 1EZ.
Any donations to Cancer Research UK and these can be sent directly
to the charity.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 17, 2020