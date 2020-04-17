Home

Olive Chamberlain

Olive Chamberlain Notice
CHAMBERLAIN Olive Irene Passed away peacefully
after a short illness on Monday 6th April 2020,
aged 99 years and 9 months.
Widow of Geoff, much loved mother of Ann, Carl, Colin and Alan, sister of Eileen and Ken, grandmother,
great grandmother
and great great grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by all
who knew and loved her.
A private family only cremation service will take place on April 21st with a thanksgiving service to be arranged
at a later date.
Donations only in memory of Olive
to be donated to the Salvation Army.
Enquiries to A. Pargetter & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, City Mews,
Lamb Street, Coventry CV1 4AE
(Tel. 02476 223343)
Published in Leamington Courier on Apr. 17, 2020
