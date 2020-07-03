|
LUSTED Olive May Passed away peacefully
on 15th June 2020,
aged 97 years.
A loving wife to Len and much loved Mother to Barrie and Susan.
Devoted Nan to David and Jill and
Great Nannie Ollie to Lily and Issy.
Olive will be greatly missed by family and friends who loved her.
A small, private service will be held at Oakley Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 8th July at 11.30am.
Direct family attendees only
due to restrictions.
Family flowers only please.
If desired, donations in memory of Olive may be made directly to any
Dementia charity.
The Co-operative Funeralcare
46 Warwick Road
Kenilworth
Warwickshire
CV8 1HH
Tel. 01926 856699
Published in Leamington Courier on July 3, 2020