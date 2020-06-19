|
Akinnola Olufemi It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of
Olufemi Akinnola, aged 60,
on the 26th April, 2020.
He leaves behind a wife
and five children.
The funeral took place on the
14th May at Leamington Cemetery.
Femi was a loving, joyful, and generous man who touched the lives of all around him. His passing has deeply affected us but we are grateful for the love and support that has poured forth.
We would like to thank everyone for their kindness and generosity.
Firstly Reverend Jee, St Paul's Church and Cooperative Funeral Care for performing the funeral and giving
Femi a loving send off.
We would like to thank the pharmacies of Asda, Tesco, Morrisons and Warwick Hospital for your kindness and consideration for his wife Tinu during this difficult time.
Thank you to King Edwards VI Stratford, Myton and Sydenham Primary schools for your words of support for his children.
Thank you to the Croft Medical Centre and the paramedics for your efforts. Thank you to Mencap for honouring Femi. Thank you to the residents of Fallow Hill and to Church on the Rock for your support and love for our family. Thank you to the innumerable friends, family and colleagues for everything you do and have done.
Femi Akinnola was one of a kind and he will truly be missed.
We love you Femi.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 19, 2020