Beedham Pamela
(née Ritchie) Passed away on Christmas morning 25th December 2019 in
Warwick Hospital after suffering a stroke at home, aged 89 years.
Wife of the late Edgar Beedham.
The funeral will take place on
Friday 31st January 2020 at 2pm in the North Chapel, Oakley Wood Crematorium, Bishops Tachbrook, CV33 9QP.
No flowers please, but donations can be made to 'Perennial' which is the Gardeners Royal Benevolent Society, and can be left at the funeral or sent to
12, Bullimore Grove,
Kenilworth CV8 2QF.
Black attire not necessary.
Loved and missed by her family, friends, neighbours and members
of the local horticultural societies.
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 17, 2020
