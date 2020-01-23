Home

Holcroft Pamela Margaret
"Pam" 22/04/1936 - 13/01/2020
Beloved Wife to the late Lol,
Mother to Tina and Dawn,
Grandma to Jenna, Sam and Francesca
and Great Grandma to Rex.
Funeral Service to be held on
Tuesday 4th February at St Leonard's,
Ryton-on-Dunsmore at 10am,
followed by burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations,
if desired to Dementia UK.
All enquiries to
John Taylor Funeralcare,
30 Regent Street, Rugby CV21 2PS.
Tel: 01788 540955.
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 23, 2020
