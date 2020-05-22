Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Neale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Neale

Notice Condolences

Pamela Neale Notice
Neale Pamela Mary
"Pam" Formerly of Stoneleigh, latterly of Castle Brook Care Home, Kenilworth.

Passed away peacefully on
9th May 2020, aged 86 years.

Beloved wife of the late Bob,
much loved mum of Phillip and Steven,
loving Nana and Great-Nana.

Pam will be sadly missed by all
who knew and loved her.

Private funeral to be held,
due to the current situation.

Donations if desired in Pam's memory may be sent to The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -