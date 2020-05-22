|
Neale Pamela Mary
"Pam" Formerly of Stoneleigh, latterly of Castle Brook Care Home, Kenilworth.
Passed away peacefully on
9th May 2020, aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bob,
much loved mum of Phillip and Steven,
loving Nana and Great-Nana.
Pam will be sadly missed by all
who knew and loved her.
Private funeral to be held,
due to the current situation.
Donations if desired in Pam's memory may be sent to The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 22, 2020