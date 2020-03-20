|
|
|
BALLARD Patricia Ada Marlene
'Pat' Passed away peacefully on the 2nd March 2020, aged 80.
Dearly loved wife of Eddie,
mum of Sarah and Steve and Nan of Rebecca, Matthew, Jack and Ava,
she will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at
St Mary's Church, Cubbington
on Thursday 26th March at 3pm.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired will go to
'St Mary's Church Fund' via www.heartofengland
funeralcare.co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 20, 2020