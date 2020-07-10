|
Bell Patricia Edith It is with much sadness that my Pat passed away peacefully on 16th June 2020,
aged 92 years.
Pat was a wonderful and beloved
wife to Jack for 66 years and
also a very caring mother to our
late daughter Catherine.
Ex Kenilworth Carnival Queen in 1947.
She was renowned for her
humour and laughter and so full of
life and music. Pat will be sadly missed by family and friends.
Thank you to Warwick Hospital
and District Nurses for their
efforts and a big thank you to our wonderful neighbours for all you
have done for us both.
Please wear something bright.
A Thanksgiving Service will be held at St Nicholas Church, Kenilworth on Tuesday 28th July at 11am followed by a cremation in the North Chapel at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
Bishops Tachbrook.
Donations if desired in memory of
Pat may be made directly to the charity in aid of either the Dogs Trust or
the Donkey Sanctuary.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 10, 2020