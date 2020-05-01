|
|
|
LEAF Patricia Mary
(Latterly
Patricia Pulham) Pat passed away peacefully on
April 22nd after a long battle
with Cancer.
Much loved Wife of Alan,
Mum to Reg, Doug and Ed,
Sister to Paul, Nana to Harry, George, Olivia, Isabelle and Charlie,
Aunt to Amanda and soon to
be Mother in Law to Helen.
She lived her life to the full and
will be greatly missed by her
family and many friends.
The space she leaves is large
and will be impossible to fill.
A private funeral will take place at Kenilworth Cemetery on
Monday 11 th May 2020.
A celebration of her wonderful life will be held at a later date when circumstances permit.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 1, 2020