John Taylor Funeral Service
1-3 Russell Terrace
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV31 1EZ
01296 426052
Patricia Semple
Patricia Semple

Patricia Semple Notice
Semple Patricia
'Pat' Passed away peacefully on
12th March 2020, aged 82.

Beloved wife of Andrew,
much loved mum of Bryan and Rob, loving mother-in-law to Libby and Sally, dearly loved Nanny to Hannah,
Thomas, Callum, Archie & Daisy and known as 'Nanny Pat' to so many, loved sister, sister in-law and auntie.

Due to the current medical health situation the family have been forced to have a private cremation service, however they will be holding a bumper Memorial service on her birthday October 14th at Cubbington Church.

Instead of flowers, donation cheques for Teenage Cancer Trust may be sent to John Taylor Funeral service,
1-3 Russell Terrace,
Leamington Spa, CV31 1EZ
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 27, 2020
