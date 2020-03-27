|
|
|
Semple Patricia
'Pat' Passed away peacefully on
12th March 2020, aged 82.
Beloved wife of Andrew,
much loved mum of Bryan and Rob, loving mother-in-law to Libby and Sally, dearly loved Nanny to Hannah,
Thomas, Callum, Archie & Daisy and known as 'Nanny Pat' to so many, loved sister, sister in-law and auntie.
Due to the current medical health situation the family have been forced to have a private cremation service, however they will be holding a bumper Memorial service on her birthday October 14th at Cubbington Church.
Instead of flowers, donation cheques for Teenage Cancer Trust may be sent to John Taylor Funeral service,
1-3 Russell Terrace,
Leamington Spa, CV31 1EZ
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 27, 2020