Watson Patricia Margaret (Pat) Aged 87 years.
Passed away peacefully at
Gloucester Royal Hospital
on 7th October 2020 with
family by her side.
Loving wife to John and beloved mother to Gordon, Duncan and Andrew and grandmother to Craig, Kelly, Jenna, Hanna, Melissa and Rory.

Pat will be sadly missed by
all family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 28th October 2020 at Cheltenham Crematorium Willow Chapel. Family service only due to current restrictions.

Family flowers only thank you however donations in memory of Pat may be made to the Dogs Trust care of the
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Grosvenor House, 72 Lansdown Road, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire
GL51 6QL 01242 580336
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 22, 2020
