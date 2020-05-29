|
Keen Patrick William Patrick Keen passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Sunday,
17th May 2020, aged 89 years.
He was dearly loved by all those who knew him and will be sadly missed.
Due to the current circumstances a small private service will take place
at Oakley Wood Crematorium, Leamington Spa on Tuesday,
9th June 2020 at 12.30 pm.
A memorial service will be
arranged at a later date.
Donations in his memory may be made to Myton Hospice, via
WG Rathbone, 30 Clarendon Ave, Leamington Spa, CV32 4RY
Published in Leamington Courier on May 29, 2020