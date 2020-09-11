Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick McDermott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick McDermott

Notice Condolences

Patrick McDermott Notice
McDermott
Patrick
'Paddy' Passed away suddenly on the 21st August 2020, aged 79.
Much loved Husband of Val.
A dear Brother, Brother-in-Law
and Uncle.
Paddy will be sadly missed by
all of his friends and family.
The funeral service will take place at
St Peters RC Church,
on Tuesday 15th September 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by burial at Leamington Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
heartofenglandfuneralcare.co.uk
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -