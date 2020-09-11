|
McDermott
Patrick
'Paddy' Passed away suddenly on the 21st August 2020, aged 79.
Much loved Husband of Val.
A dear Brother, Brother-in-Law
and Uncle.
Paddy will be sadly missed by
all of his friends and family.
The funeral service will take place at
St Peters RC Church,
on Tuesday 15th September 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by burial at Leamington Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
heartofenglandfuneralcare.co.uk
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 11, 2020