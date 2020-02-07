|
|
|
Murphy Patrick Dearly beloved
husband of Carmel.
Much Loved
Father and Grandfather.
Passed away peacefully in hospital
23rd January 2020, aged 76 years.
Deeply missed by all his family
and friends.
Funeral service to be held on
13th February 2020 at 1:30pm
in Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, Whitnash. Followed by Cremation at Oakley Wood Crematorium.
Floral tributes can be sent direct to funeral parlour.
Donations to Myton Hospice
c/o Henry Ison and Sons,
2 Leam Terrace, Leamington Spa,
CV31 1BB.
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 7, 2020