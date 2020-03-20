|
Reszka Paul David Passed away on the
5th March 2020, aged 56 years.
A beloved brother to Antoni, Marilyn, Valerie and Maryla and brother-in-law to Jeff, Dave and Marie-Claire.
Much loved uncle to Karol,
Stefan, Christopher, Candice, Camille, Edward, Emilie, Patrick and Philippa and great uncle to Amelia,
Florence, Willow and Ted.
He will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved him.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Peter's Church, Dormer Place,
Leamington Spa on
Wednesday 8th April at 12:30 followed by burial at Leamington Spa Cemetery.
Family flowers only but donations if desired for Muscular Dystrophy UK may be left in the donation box
available at the service.
