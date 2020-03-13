Home

GYMER Pauline Susan (née Blezard) Died peacefully at home on the 2nd March 2020
aged 77 years.
A loving and dearly beloved wife, mother of three and
grandmother of five,
she will be sadly missed by all whose lives she touched.
A funeral will be held at Holy Trinity Church, Long Itchington, Warwickshire at 11:00 am on Tuesday the 17th March.
In accordance with her wishes,
the family request no flowers but contributions to
Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and/or the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB)
c/o W Goodwin & Sons,
38 Coventry Street, Southam,
CV47 0EP.
On behalf of Pauline, the family wish to express their sincere thanks to the
extraordinary staff at
Warwick Hospital; Dr. V. Baskar
and Dr. J. Shearman,
Jenny, Sylvana, Kate and
the Palliative Care Team.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 13, 2020
