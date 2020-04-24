Home

Pauline Tallett

Pauline Tallett Notice
Tallett (nee Hollingworth)
Pauline Mary Passed away peacefully on
8 April 2020, aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of William,
much loved mother of Keith, Jeanne, daughter in law Cheryl and son in law Bob. Loving sister of Eva, late sister Margie and late brothers Colin and Arthur. Grandmother to Dominic, Jason, Christopher and Rachel,
great grandmother to Leonidas,
Eva, Mollie, Lilly and Faith.

She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Due to the current medical health situation, a private cremation service will be held on 29th April,
no flowers please.
Donations to Cancer Research UK
in Pauline's memory, may be sent directly to the charity.
Published in Leamington Courier on Apr. 24, 2020
