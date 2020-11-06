|
AVERY Peggy Passed away peacefully on the 16th October 2020, aged 94. Beloved wife of the late Dennis John, much loved Mum to Pat,
Michael, Philip and Colin and Dearly loved Nan, Great Nan and Great Great Nan. Peggy will be sadly missed
by all of her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at
St Mary Magdalene Church, Lillington
on Monday 9th November at 1.30pm, followed by burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired can be made directly
to 'WNAA' Or via
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 6, 2020