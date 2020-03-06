Home

FITZGERALD Percy Passed away peacefully
on the 24th February 2020,
aged 83.
Much loved by all his family and friends and will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 20th March 2020 at 12.30pm,
at St Peters RC Church, Leamington followed by burial at
Leamington Cemetery.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired to 'Cancer Research UK'
via www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk or The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 6, 2020
