Banham Peter William Formerly of Leicester, London, Bristol, Warwickshire College and the Royal Life Saving Society UK
passed away peacefully after a long illness at Galanos House aged 74.
Much loved husband of Mary,
loving step father of Colin, Karen and Philip, grandad of Callum, Mitchell, Ria, Jade and Ellie and great grandad of Ella-Jade, Louie and Roman.
He will be greatly missed.
A Thanksgiving/Memorial Service
will be confirmed later in the year.
Published in Leamington Courier on Apr. 3, 2020