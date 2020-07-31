|
|
|
CASTELOW Peter Tinsdale Passed away peacefully at Warwick Hospital on 15th July, aged 104 years.
Husband of the late Margaret, father
of the late Elizabeth and grandfather
of Catherine and Sarah.
Greatly missed by all his
family and friends.
A private funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 5th August at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in Peter's memory may be made to Warwickshire Vision Support:
www.warwickshire.vision
Published in Leamington Courier on July 31, 2020