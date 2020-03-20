Home

R Locke & Son Ltd (Wellesbourne)
The Precinct
Warwick, Warwickshire CV35 9NL
01789 840744
Peter Higgins

Peter Higgins Notice
HIGGINS Peter Of Leamington Spa, passed away
peacefully at Warwick Hospital on
8th March 2020, aged 82 years.
Much loved husband of Gloria, father to David and step father to Natasha.
He will be greatly missed by all his
family and many friends from
the bowls community.
A private family cremation
(due to Corona Virus) will take
place at Oakley Wood Crematorium on Thursday 26th March at 1.00pm.
A memorial service will take place
at a future date.
Donations if desired for 'Feldon Ward' may be sent to
R. Locke & Son, The Precinct, Wellesbourne, CV35 9NL
01789 840744
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 20, 2020
