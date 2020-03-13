|
|
|
Smith Peter William John Passed away on 20th February
after a short illness.
Beloved husband of Catherine, and wonderful Dad to Mick and Sharon. Loving Grandad to Luke, Kieran, Caitriona, William, Eleanor and George and treasured Brother of Margaret.
A special Father in law to Tara and Mike. A true gentleman and
special friend to many.
Peters funeral will take place on Tuesday 24th March 2020 at Canley Crematorium, Cannon Hill Chapel at 10.30am . Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the
Lucy Price Charity, these may be
left at the service or sent
directly to the charity.
His legacy will live on in
many wonderful gardens.
May he rest in eternal peace.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 13, 2020