STORRIE Peter Died peacefully in his sleep on
July 2nd, surrounded by his family.
There will be a private cremation
with immediate family in July.
A memorial service to celebrate
his life will be arranged once
larger groups can gather.
The family wish to thank everyone for their kind words of sympathy and prayers , "in memory love lives forever".
Enquires to
Henry Ison and Son,
Funeral Directors , 2 Leam Terrace,
Leamington Spa Tel ,01926 339444.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 10, 2020