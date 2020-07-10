Home

Peter Storrie

Notice Condolences

Peter Storrie Notice
STORRIE Peter Died peacefully in his sleep on
July 2nd, surrounded by his family.

There will be a private cremation
with immediate family in July.
A memorial service to celebrate
his life will be arranged once
larger groups can gather.

The family wish to thank everyone for their kind words of sympathy and prayers , "in memory love lives forever".

Enquires to
Henry Ison and Son,
Funeral Directors , 2 Leam Terrace,
Leamington Spa Tel ,01926 339444.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 10, 2020
