STOWE Peter Allan Thomas Passed away on 5th January 2020 aged 85 years.
Loving husband to Phil.
Will be sadly missed by
family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place on Thursday 23rd January 2020
at 2.30pm at Oakley Wood Crematorium South Chapel.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance
and Cancer Research UK
c/o W Goodwin & Sons.
38 Coventry Street, Southam,
CV47 0EP.
Thanks to Bev for all her help
and support given.
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 10, 2020