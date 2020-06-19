Home

Warby Peter Leslie Passed away suddenly at home
on Wednesday 27th May 2020,
aged 65 years.
A beloved husband to Linda,
much loved father of Nicola and Luke, father in law of Jasmina,
brother, brother in law, uncle,
cousin and son in law and
devoted grandad to Reuben.
He will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved him.
Due to the current circumstances the family are holding a private cremation service at Oakley Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made in memory of Peter to The British Heart Foundation via link or direct by post.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 19, 2020
