|
|
|
Camwell Philip George Passed away peacefully at the age of
94 on the 28th of December 2019 in Warwick.
Beloved father of Ian, David and Alan,
and grandfather of Melissa, Julia, Vincent, Nicholas, Amy and Ellis.
He was pre-deceased
by his wife Jean Irene.
The funeral will take place at the
South Chapel, Oakley Wood Crematorium, Warwick on
28th January 2020 at 11.30 am.
Family flowers only please,
but donations for Macmillan Cancer Support, may be left at the service
in the donation box provided.
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 17, 2020