Philip Highley

Philip Highley Notice
Highley Philip 28/09/1938 - 27/12/2019
Philip, beloved husband of Kaye, passed peacefully away in
Warwick Hospital after a short illness, with his family by his side.
A celebration of Philip's life will be held in St Nicholas' Church at 11.30am on Saturday 25th January.
All are welcome to attend,
please wear something bright.
Family flowers only.
Donations are to be divided between Emmaus and The Talisman Theatre
and may be left in the
donation box at the church.
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 17, 2020
