|
|
|
Page Philip Phil passed away suddenly
but peacefully on
9th October 2020.
Aged 67 years.
A loving father to Emily and Meg,
brother to Sarah and much loved
Grandad to Freddie, Sammy and Edie.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 4th November 2020 at 1:00pm at Oakley Wood Crematorium.
Due to Covid, numbers will be limited. Family flowers only please,
but donations to Mind are welcome
via www.mind.org.uk/donate/
Enquiries c/o
The Co-Operative Funeralcare,
75-76 Coventry Street,
Southam, CV47 0EA,
Tel - 01926 800 930
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 30, 2020