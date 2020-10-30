Home

Phyllis Ashley Notice
ASHLEY (nee Smith)
Phyllis Ann Passed away peacefully in her
sleep at Kenilworth Grange
on October 12th, 2020.

Loving wife of the late Robert.
Mother of Jayne and Debbie,
mother-in-law of Kevin and Michael
and grandma of Edward, James,
Michael, Ben, Hayley and Oliver.

She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.

The Funeral will be held at
Oakley Wood Crematorium on
Saturday 7th November.
Due to current restrictions
we are limited with numbers,
so no mourners at Oakley Wood
please, but the cortege will be leaving Fieldbarn Road, Hampton Magna at approximately 10.30am for those who wish to pay their respects.

Family flowers only.
Donations if desired may be sent direct to Kenilworth Grange, 4 Spring Lane, Kenilworth CV8 2HB.
Any monies you wish to donate to the home would be used for the benefit of the residents to be made payable to Care UK Community Partnership Ltd.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 30, 2020
