CROSS (nee Crowther)
Phyllis Passed away
peacefully at home on Thursday 9th July 2020,
aged 99 years, after a short illness.
She was a loyal wife to Ron (deceased), mother to Gillian, Janette and Nesta, mother-in-law to Greg, grandmother to Paula, David, Andrew and Daisy and great grandmother to seven.
She will be sadly missed by her
family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 29th July 2020, at
Oakley Wood Crematorium in the North Chapel at 2.00p.m.
The interment of ashes
(back to her roots) will take place on
Thursday 13th August 2020, at Patrington Cemetery , Hull,
East Yorkshire, at 2.00p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 17, 2020