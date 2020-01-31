|
O'REGAN Phyllis Teresa Formerly of Taylor Avenue, Warwick.
Passed away peacefully on the 23rd December 2019, aged 92.
Much loved wife to the late George.
Phyllis will be sadly missed by
all of her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at
St Peters RC Church, on Wednesday 12th February 2020 at 12.30pm, followed by committal at Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel.
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 31, 2020