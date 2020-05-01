|
|
|
Puddifoot Phyllis Audrey Passed away peacefully on 18th April at Castle Brook Care Home, aged 88. Phyllis is reunited with her late beloved Peter and will be lovingly remembered by her children, Simon, Ian & Elizabeth, her sisters Margaret & Ann
and her grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
A private cremation will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium and a service to celebrate her life will take place at St Nicholas Church, Kenilworth when circumstances allow.
Donations in her memory will be for the benefit of the Care Workers at
Castle Brook in appreciation of the tender care they provided for
Phyllis for two and a half years,
and particularly through these
current challenging times.
Enquiries to [email protected]
Published in Leamington Courier on May 1, 2020