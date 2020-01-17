|
|
|
Shayler Phyllis Sadly passed away on
27th December 2019, aged 91 years.
The funeral service will be held on
Friday 24th January, 1pm at Holy Trinity Church, Beauchamp Avenue, Leamington Spa followed by private burial at St Mary Magdalene.
Family flowers only please but donations for Arden House Care Home, may be given at the service in the donation box provided or sent directly to Arden House Care Home,
18-20 Clarendon Square,
Leamington Spa, CV32 5QT.
Enquiries to Warwick Funeralcare 01926 490780
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 17, 2020