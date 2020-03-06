|
|
|
Timms Phyllis Beryl Jean 'Known to all as Beryl'
Passed away on
21st February 2020,
aged 90 years, after a short illness.
Dearly loved wife to Keith,
much loved mum to Angela & Pat, devoted nan to Daryl, Craig, Lisa
and was very proud of her
seven great grandchildren.
Sadly missed by all of
her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at
St Mary's Cubbington, followed by a private cremation attended by family on Wednesday 18th March 2020
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only
but donations, if desired, to
Royal Society for Blind Children
or via www.heartofenglandfuneral
care.co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 6, 2020