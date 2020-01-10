Home

Cook Priscilla Passed away peacefully in
Bromson Hill Nursing Home on
21st December 2019, aged 75 years.
Much loved wife, Mum and Grandma.
Funeral service tales place at
St. George's Church, Newbold Pacey on Friday 24th January at 12.30 p.m.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu, to be divided between St. George's Church and Myton Hospice (cheques should be made payable to 'R. Locke & Son Donations Account'), may be sent c/o
R. Locke and Son, The Precinct, Wellesbourne, CV35 9NL.
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 10, 2020
